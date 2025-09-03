Sambalpur's 160-year-old sweet shop wants GI tag for rare 'Sarsatia' dessert

Sambalpur, Sep 3 (PTI) A 160-year-old sweet shop in Sambalpur, Odisha, is seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tag protection for 'Sarsatia', a rare dessert made from 'Ganjer' tree resin that the owner Prabhu Lal claims is available nowhere else in the country.

Prabhu Lal (65), known locally as Minchu kaka, represents the third generation running this legacy business established by his grandfather Beni Madhav in 1866. The unique sweet, crafted from Ganjer tree resin, raw rice powder and sugar, is fried into odd-shaped vermicelli with a distinctive crispy texture.

"The government should give GI tag for this because you will never find this sweet anywhere except this shop," Prabhu Lal, who has received 8-9 awards for his traditional craft and has been demanding GI tag recognition for many years, told PTI.

Prabhu Lal's business has evolved significantly from its humble beginnings. What was sold for 4 'ana' during Prabhu Lal's childhood now costs Rs 12 per piece due to rising raw material costs. Daily production has scaled to 1,000 pieces to meet growing demand from major cities and international markets.

"We have advanced bookings from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Dubai," says Prabhu Lal, highlighting the dessert's expanding market reach.

The preparation process remains labour-intensive and traditional. Family members venture into jungles beyond Rengali at 5 am to collect Ganjer tree resin, returning by evening. The stems are cleaned and soaked for 12-15 hours to extract juice, which is then mixed with rice flour and sugar.

The family has deliberately maintained exclusivity over the recipe, refusing to share knowledge with outsiders. "We don't want to teach others because the more it is prepared by others, its taste will get impacted and demand also. Sarsatiya's name will be spoiled," explains Prabhu Lal.

This protective approach reflects broader concerns about traditional knowledge preservation in India's artisanal food sector. The use of Ganjer tree resin, referenced in Ayurvedic texts, adds medicinal properties to the dessert, positioning it as both an indulgence and a wellness product.

Despite losing three of his four brothers, Prabhu Lal remains optimistic about business continuity. His son and grandson are prepared to continue the tradition, ensuring fourth-generation succession.

"Our family members have continued with this traditional sweet-making and will do so in future," he says, emphasising long-term sustainability of the craft.

The GI tag demand has caught political attention. Sambalpur MP and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that he will look into the demand and asked the local collector to examine the matter, signaling potential government support for the initiative.

The GI tag demand comes at a time when traditional food businesses across India are seeking official recognition to protect against imitation and preserve cultural heritage. If successful, Sarsatia would join other Odisha specialities that have received geographical indication status, potentially boosting tourism and economic value for the Sambalpur region.