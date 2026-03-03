Sambhav Homes aims to deliver 1,050 acres of development-ready land across TN, Karnataka

Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI) Sambhav Homes and Infrastructure, part of the diversified e-Cosmos Group of Companies, has drawn up plans to deliver over 1,050 acres of land across Tamil Nadu, Dobaspet in Karnataka and in Maharashtra, a top official said on Tuesday.

The company recently handed over a 85 acre land parcel to Asia Pacific focused asset owner and manager ESR Group for their upcoming ESR Hosur Advanced Manufacturing Park in Hosur, underscoring Sambhav Home's capability in large-scale land aggregation, infrastructure readiness, among others.

Under its industrial parks and warehousing vertical, Sambhav Homes and Infrastructure is planning for strategic land parcels across Hosur, Coimbatore and Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, Bhiwandi and Pune in Maharashtra.

These projects are in various stages of development and would be delivered in plug-and-play condition for leading Grade A asset management companies.

In a company statement on Tuesday, e-Cosmos Group and Sambhav Homes and Infrastructure Chairman Sanjai Kumar said, "Delivering development-ready land at scale requires strategic foresight, structured planning and disciplined coordination across multiple, regulatory and infrastructure stakeholders." e-Cosmos Group President Sam Swaminathan said, "We have a strong pipeline of 556-600 acres of land across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Sambhav Homes and Infrastructure will continue to position itself as the preferred integrated platform for next-generation industrial campuses that combine infrastructure readiness, technology integration, energy efficiency and sustainability," he added. PTI VIJ ADB