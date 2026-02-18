Sambhav Homes transfers 85 acres to ESR for South India expansion

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Sambhav Homes and Infrastructure, part of the e-Cosmos Group of Companies, has handed over 85 acres of land to ESR Group, an Asia Pacific-focused real asset owner and manager, an official said on Wednesday.

ESR Group has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the ESR Hosur Advanced Manufacturing Park, marking a significant expansion of its industrial and logistics platform in South India.

The industrial park is being developed with a total investment of Rs 600 crore and has a development potential of 2.1 million sq ft.

The park is located in the Hosur-Shoolagiri industrial belt, close to the Hosur Aerodrome and key regional markets, including Bengaluru and Chennai.

Chairman of e-Cosmos Group Sanjai Kumar said, “Delivering 85 acres in a development-ready condition reflects strong execution capabilities and disciplined coordination across multiple regulatory and infrastructure stakeholders.” “Projects of this scale demand strategic foresight, structured planning and seamless collaboration. We are proud to be associated with a landmark development that strengthens Tamil Nadu’s industrial ecosystem,” he added. PTI VIJ SSK