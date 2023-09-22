Samhi Hotels shares settle nearly 16 pc higher in debut trade

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Shares of Samhi Hotels Ltd on Friday ended nearly 16 per cent higher against the issue price of Rs 126.

Advertisment

The stock made its debut at Rs 130.55, up 3.61 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 16.23 per cent to Rs 146.45. Shares of the company ended at Rs 143.55 per piece, up 13.92 per cent.

On the NSE, it began the trade at Rs 134.50, rallying 6.74 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 146 apiece, up 15.87 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 3,129.90 crore.

Advertisment

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended 221.09 points lower at 66,009.15 and the Nifty settled 68.10 points down at 19,674.25.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Samhi Hotels was subscribed 5.33 times on the last day of bidding on Monday.

The Rs 1,370 crore initial share sale had a price range for the offer at Rs 119-126 a share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 13,500,000 equity shares.

Gurugram-based Samhi Hotels acquires and builds primary hotels and thereafter renovates, rebrands and rerates the property and runs it. PTI SUM SHW