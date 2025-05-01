Samir Chandra Saxena takes over as CMD GRID-INDIA

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) State-owned Grid Controller of India Ltd (GRID-INDIA) on Thursday announced that Samir Chandra Saxena has taken over as Chairman and Managing Director.

Prior to this, he has served as Director (Market Operations) on the board of GRID-INDIA, the company said in a statement.

Saxena has assumed charge as Chairman & Managing Director of GRID-INDIA, formerly POSOCO, from May 1, 2025, the statement said.

Saxena holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Aligarh Muslim University, an MBA from IIT Delhi, and a Certificate Course in 'The Regulation of the Power Sector' from Comillas Pontifical University, Italy.

He has nearly three decades of experience across diverse domains, including power market operations, power system operations, regulatory affairs, renewable energy integration, REC market design & operations, and SCADA-IT systems.

He also represents India on the CIGRE Study Committee C5 on Electricity Markets and Regulation, contributing to global dialogue on power sector reforms and market development.

Starting his career with POWERGRID in 1994, Saxena has been a key figure at GRID-INDIA since its separation from POWERGRID in 2017.

As CMD, Saxena will lead the corporation in achieving its strategic objectives, ensuring efficient, secure, and reliable operation of the national power system, and furthering India's energy transition goals. PTI KKS KKS SHW