Samir Modi alleges mother Bina Modi orchestrated assault during Godfrey Phillips board meeting

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Samir Modi, an executive director of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India, has alleged his mother Bina Modi of orchestrating a physical assault on him during a company's board meeting earlier this week.

Sameer Modi, in a complaint filed before the Delhi Police, has alleged that he was stopped from participating in the board meeting of Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) on May 30 by his mother Bina Modi's PSO (security personnel) and was "grievously injured" after being assaulted.

"This attack was orchestrated because of greed and to deprive me of my rights, my inheritance and with the intention to kill me or make me settle on their dictated terms," he has said in the three-page complaint.

He has requested the police to take immediate legal action in the matter.

"My mother and Mr Bhasin orchestrated this assault and the other present board members were consenting parties to this assault. Please make sure that the strictest of action is taken," he said.

He also claimed that the CCTV footage of the assault is available and it should be seized immediately before it is destroyed.

"This matter is of urgent concern and requires immediate attention to ensure justice is served and such incidents are prevented in the future," said the complaint letter.

Samir has alleged that his index finger has been fractured.

An email seeking comments from Godfrey Phillips India on the matter elicited no immediate response.

The K K Modi family members are currently logged in a legal battle over the Rs 11,000-crore empire.

Samir Modi, along with his other siblings, has contested his mother's control of the family's assets in the Supreme Court, alleging discrepancies in handling the inheritance.

According to Samir, he was invited to attend the board meeting of the cigarette maker, in which some important decisions regarding ownership of shares were to be taken.

"The agenda shared with me that some important decision was to be taken," he said, adding, "Court matters are pending regarding the ownership of shares of GPI and the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court." While he was walking towards entering the board room, the PSO of his mother Bina Modi stopped him from entering the board room and pushed him.

"He said he has instructions from Mrs Bina Modi not to let me enter the board room, where the board meeting was being convened," Samir alleged.

Samir further said he was blocked physically and "on some diktats given to him, he (PSO) brutally assaulted me." "He attacked me and hit me. He twisted my arm with such ferocity that the index finger of my right hand broke. Despite my howling in pain, he did not relent, and tried to rip my index finger from my hand," he alleged.

After this, he feared for his life and started "crying and shouting" for help.

"I informed my mother Bina Modi of what transpired and how I was assaulted and grievously injured," he said, adding, "Rather than sympathising with me, she paid no heed to my fragile condition and shouted at me to sit down and attend the board meeting." Samir further claimed that fearing his life, he slipped out of the premises and reached a hospital where his MLC was recorded.

Godfrey Phillips India is the flagship company of Modi Enterprises. It makes popular cigarette brands like Four Square, Red & White, Cavanders, Tipper and North Pole.

It also manufactures and distributes brand Marlboro under a licence agreement with Philip Morris.

Besides, it operates convenience store chain 24Seven, and last month had announced its exit from this loss-making business.

Samir Modi oversees various consumer businesses like Colorbar Cosmetics, 24/7 Retail, and heads Modicare business. PTI KRH HVA