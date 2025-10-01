Sampre board to consider preferential issue, FCCBs this week

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Health and confectionery products maker Sampre Nutritions on Wednesday said its board will meet on October 3 to consider fundraising through a preferential issue and FCCBs.

The board will consider offering, issuing and allotment of securities by way of preferential allotment, the Telangana-based company said in an exchange filing without disclosing financial details.

The company board will also consider approving the issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in the meeting, it added.

The confectionery maker recently signed agreements for the manufacture and supply of nutraceutical and food products with a revenue potential of around Rs 45 crore.

The company is looking to raise funds through various modes, including preferential issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), and public or private offerings to strengthen the company's financial structure and support its ongoing expansion and diversification plans. PTI MSS MSS SHW