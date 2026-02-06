Sampre Nutrition arm to set up facility in Egypt

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Nutraceuticals manufacturer Sampre Nutrition on Friday said its subsidiary will set up a manufacturing facility in Egypt.

Orascom Industrial Parks in Egypt has approved the allocation of a land parcel of 30,000 sq m for food processing and confectionery manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

The proposed facility is expected to enhance the company's manufacturing capabilities and support its long-term growth strategy in international markets, it added.

The Telangana-based company had recently entered into a manufacturing agreement with Reliance Consumer Products Ltd with an annual business potential of Rs 12-15 crore over three years.

For the first half, the company reported a 77 per cent jump in revenue to Rs 21 crore. PTI MSS MR MR