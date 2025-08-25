Sampre Nutrition inks 3-year manufacturing pact with Rama Exports for nutraceuticals

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Sampre Nutrition on Monday said it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Rama Exports to produce nutraceuticals and food products.

Under the agreement, Sampre Nutrition will be responsible for manufacturing, supply, quality assurance and packaging of products, fully adhering to the company’s brand specifications and trademarks, a company statement said.

Rama Exports will purchase the finished products at mutually agreed prices, over a three-year contract period, it said.

Agreement is projected to generate business worth Rs 15 crore, bolstering the company’s revenue and strengthening its nutraceutical and food operations," Sampre Nutrition said.

"It strengthens our revenue trajectory and operational capabilities. The continued financial growth in Q1FY26 and improved margins clearly illustrate our strategic initiatives, operational efficiency and financial planning,” Brahma Gurbani, Managing Director, Sampre Nutrition Ltd, said.

Sampre Nutrition is a leading food and confectionary products maker while Rama Exports is engaged in supply and distribution of nutraceuticals and other products. PTI MSS ANU