Sampre Nutritions board approves bonus issue, stock split

Health and confectionery products manufacturer Sampre Nutritions on Saturday said its board has approved proposals for a bonus issue and split of equity shares.

The company board in its meeting on September 19 approved the subdivision of one equity share having a face value of Rs 10 into two equity shares of face value Rs 5 each, Sampre Nutritions said in a statement.

The board also approved a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 -- one bonus equity share of face value Rs 5 each for every one fully paid up equity share of Rs 5 each.

Sampre said it has a balance of free reserves of Rs 59.86 crore in the securities premium account as of March 31, 2025. The bonus issue requires a balance of Rs 21.55 crore. The company last month entered into an agreement with Nigeria-based Tolaram Wellness to manufacture and supply nutraceutical and food products.

The agreement has a revenue potential of up to Rs 30 crore. It has also signed a three-year manufacturing agreement with Rama Exports to produce nutraceutical and food products.