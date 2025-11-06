Sampre Nutritions profit rises six-fold in Sept quarter on new supply pacts

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Health and confectionery products manufacturer Sampre Nutritions on Thursday said its net profit zoomed more than six-fold in April-September on new supply orders.

The company’s net profit for H1FY26 was reported at Rs 1.60 crore, up by over 6-fold as compared to the net profit of Rs 22.34 lakh in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations during H1FY26 was reported at Rs 20.86 crore, Y-o-Y rise of 77 per cent as compared to the revenue from operations of Rs 11.78 crore in H2FY25.

For the September quarter, revenue from operations was Rs 9.99 crore compared to Rs 7.27 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit was Rs 89.55 lakh in Q2FY26, up by over six-fold against Rs 12.45 lakh in Q2FY25.

Sampre which supplies products to global brands, has entered into manufacturing agreements with various players, including Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, recently for the manufacture and supply of nutraceutical and food products. PTI MSS MSS MR