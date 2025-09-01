Samsung aims to cross 100 mn Galaxy A series sales mark by Dec in India

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Smartphone major Samsung expects to cross the 100 million unit sales mark of its Galaxy A series in India, driven by the introduction of AI in the segment with Galaxy A17 5G, a senior company official said on Monday.

Samsung India, MX Business, Senior Vice President, Raju Pullan said that the company has sold an estimated 96 million units of Galaxy A series till June 2025 since its launch in 2019.

"Galaxy A17 5G will be the most affordable AI smartphone in the A series. Actually, it's the largest portfolio of smartphones that we have in the Samsung bouquet of products. Our endeavour is that by the end of the year, we will cross the 100 million mark of A series sales in India," he said.

Samsung has introduced AI features such as "Circle to Search" with Google, Gemini Live that enables real-time visual conversations with AI to Galaxy users.

The device priced in the range of Rs 18,999 to Rs 23,499 apiece comes with a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), popularly known as the no-shake cam, Exynos 1330 processor, and a 5000mAh battery.

Pullan said that the upcoming festive season is expected to contribute almost 22 to 25 per cent of the annual business.

"The upcoming festive season of 30-45 days will be pivotal," he said.

The company also expects double-digit growth in its flagship Fold series and the S series smartphones compared to the sales it recorded in last year's festive season, Pullan said.

In India, Samsung was the second-largest smartphone player both in terms of value and volume in the first quarter of 2025, as per Counterpoint Research.

Globally, Samsung led smartphone supplies with 20 per cent market share in the first quarter of 2025, according to a separate Counterpoint Research report. PTI PRS PRS MR