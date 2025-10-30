Samsung announces winners of Solve for Tomorrow contest, winners get Rs 25 lakh each

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Consumer Electronics major Samsung India on Thursday announced winners of the fourth edition of its 'Solve for Tomorrow' contest, in which four winning teams from educational institutions received Rs 25 lakh each.

This 2025 edition of 'Solve for Tomorrow 2025' has witnessed participation of over 12,000 applications and 20,000 participants from across India, double that of last year, according to Samsung India in its statement.

The Top Four winning teams -- Percevia (Bengaluru), NextPlay.AI (Aurangabad), Paraspeak (Gurugram), and Prithvi Rakshak (Palamu) -- were awarded Rs 1 crore in incubation grants and will refine their prototypes at IIT Delhi's FITT Labs under expert mentorship.

Solve for Tomorrow is a Samsung CSR initiative, under which it invites students to solve real-world challenges in their community STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and design thinking methodologies. PTI KRH TRB