Samsung bullish on India outlook for 2026, bets on rising economy

Las Vegas, Jan 13 (PTI) Leading consumer electronics maker Samsung sees a "positive and bright" business outlook for India in 2026, buoyed by positive market sentiments and improved consumer spending, according to the company's Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park.

According to the company's global 2026 roadmap, Samsung will increase its AI (Artificial Intelligence) play in segments such as washing machines, refrigerators, and other appliances, as well as in mobile phone devices above a certain price point, he said here on the sidelines of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

The company is investing 'heavily' in R&D for the AI ecosystem at its India-based centres, which are also contributing to Samsung's global markets.

Last week, Samsung co-CEO T M Roh at the 'First Look' event at CES 2026 announced that it will embed Artificial Intelligence (AI) across every product and category.

"As TM (Roh) mentioned in his ‘First Look’ announcement that about 400 million mobile devices already have AI, and he expects 800 million to have AI globally by the end of this year. I think that's the future. We will have (AI) across all of our devices that are above a certain price point through Wi-Fi connectivity," said Park.

These devices will use SmartThings, which supports an engine to monitor, manoeuvre, or control the device in a very energy-efficient way, and to communicate both ways, so you can have easier access to it.

"Starting from 2026, we have enabled Wi-Fi across all of our home appliances to make them connected," said Park.

The company is installing a screen on all its premium refrigerators and washing machines, and an interactive display on the Air Conditioner, so that every home device is connected either via smartphone or via the smart TV.

Samsung India, which has achieved the milestone of becoming the first company to cross Rs one lakh crore in sales in India in the appliances & consumer electronics sectors, expects growth to return, helped by initiatives such as GST reforms and other macroeconomic factors.

When asked, Park said, "I am already seeing the consumer sentiment towards opening up their wallets. I would say the economy is going up in a much more positive way compared to last year." He also said in 2025, there were "some hiccups" in the market; however, the government supported this through GST revision to drive consumption.

"It gradually built up the momentum," said Park, adding, "2026 for Samsung looks very bright." With the 2026 CES kicking off, there will be new flagship launches in February. "You will see amazing features that are powered and embedded with the AI function, so I think I have a very positive and bright outlook towards this year's business," he said.

When asked about AI strategy, Park said Samsung has invested 'heavily' in R&D at its consumer electronics-focused R&D in Delhi, mobile R&D in Noida and Bengaluru, it's more advanced technology that involves multiple categories.

"The role of the R&D centre is to upgrade the software, architect it and develop it in a way that it is used in the Indian market or globally," he said, adding, "We are transforming our engineers to be more AI-centric engineers." India has abundant resources and many brilliant students capable of making global contributions through their work, and Samsung is "very proud" of this.

"We have more than 10,000 engineers, plus we have another 4,000 that are doing the architecture for the semiconductor team in Bengaluru. I think engineering resources will keep on expanding in India," said Park.