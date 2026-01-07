Samsung expects 2026 to be a pivotal year with next-gen AI TVs

Las Vegas (US), Jan 7 (PTI) ) Samsung expects 2026 to be a “pivotal year” as the South Korean consumer electronics major turns to redefine viewers’ experience with the recently-launched next generation AI-based interactive interface, said a top company official here.

It is ‘transforming’ the way viewers enjoy the TV experience from one centred on viewing to focusing on direct interaction with users, said SW Yong, President of VD Business at Samsung Electronics. He was speaking at a session of CES 2026.

The focus is on building consumer trust and excellence, with a commitment to providing a smarter and more adaptive experience, said Yong.

Samsung’s 2026 strategy is Vision AI Companion (VAC), a new intelligent platform designed to make television more intuitive, conversational and personalised.

VAC understands what viewers are watching, anticipates their needs and gives helpful, contextual information directly on the screen - transforming the TV from a passive display into an active participant in everyday life.

“Today's TV is evolving into an AI-driven experience where users speak naturally, the TV can understand the intent, learn preferences, and respond in more meaningful ways,” he said.

Samsung is reinforcing its leadership with a full lineup in the TV segment with “performance and innovation” reaching a wider range of consumers by staying ahead of consumer trends and evolving technology.

The company said it will lead the premium TV segment through the just-unveiled Micro RGB TV and OLED TV at CES@2026. It expects its mini LED televisions to increase accessibility to premium TV technology with ultra-large displays, further enhancing the immersive entertainment experience at home and beyond.

“The full lineup will bring Samsung’s state-of-the-art screen experience to a wider range of consumers, while reinforcing the company’s leadership in performance and innovation,” said Yong.

Citing a TV market forecast, Yong said that the global TV market is projected to plateau, though mini LED TVs of 75-inch screen and above will grow over 10 per cent. The 4-day CES 2026 event ends on January 9.

“Looking forward to 2026, we expect the overall TV market to see modest growth in the first half of the year, supported by major global sporting events. After that, the growth is likely to slow,” he said.

However, mini LED and large screen TV categories are projected to deliver double-digit growth this year, he said, adding, “this tells us that demand is not disappearing. It's becoming more focused." The AI TV and vision AI companion will be available across Samsung's Rs 4K TV and higher lineups, enhancing the user experience.

This year, Samsung introduced the new mini LED model designed to bring affordable, premium performance to more consumers.

On the other hand, entertainment at home continues to evolve, with ultra-large screens playing a bigger role.

"Through this period of change, Samsung has remained a global market leader for 20 consecutive years, not by standing still, but by continuing to lead as the market evolves," he said.