Samsung explores smartphone-like upgrade platform for home appliances customers in India

Las Vegas, Jan 14 (PTI) Samsung is exploring a smartphone-like upgrade platform, such as the Galaxy Forever Plan, for its home appliances customers where it will provide a similar step-up opportunity, a top company official said here.

Samsung, which is rolling out AI across all devices in India under its Vision 2026, is studying to introduce such 'trade-in platform' concept, to make upgrades affordable for its aspirational Indian customers, who want to enjoy latest product range with new features, said company's Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park.

The move would support Samsung's premiumisation push in India's slow-moving appliance market. The initiative will also benefit buyers seeking second-hand appliances at lower costs, he noted.

Samsung's Galaxy Forever Plan, currently available for smartphones, offers lower EMIs on premium devices by guaranteeing a buyback value of 40-50 per cent after one year.

Customers can either upgrade to newer models or continue payments through EMI partners, with the scheme focusing on affordability and guaranteed value for flagship devices such as the Galaxy S series.

According to Park, the 'trade-in platform' through Samsung helps customers to get a resale value, which is above prevailing market rates, enabling them to switch to the latest smartphones every 12-18 months.

"For home appliances or TVs, I am trying to expand the concept," Park said while replying to a query on the sidelines of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 here.

Park hinted that the company is considering a lease-style model for appliances, similar to car leasing. For example, customers could use a refrigerator or TV for a fixed term, then trade it in or pay the residual value to keep it.

"Let's say you have a car that is on a 60-month lease. You do not pay up front, but after five years you can trade it or you can keep the car and pay for the remaining value of it. So, I am trying to bring that concept into home appliances as technology changes so fast," he added.

With rapid advancements in technology shortening the shelf life of appliances, such a platform could help consumers recoup resale value while staying at the cutting edge of innovation, he said.

"You want to be on the edge of the latest technology. If I can bring that (upgrade) platform to home appliances and TV, that will enable consumers to recoup on the resale value and move to the latest technology," he said.

If implemented, Samsung will be the first company in the appliances market in India to provide resale services for its products like refrigerator, washing machine, etc.

Replying to another query, Park said, "I have still not launched the Galaxy Club concept to the home appliance and TV yet, but I am trying to expand the trade-in platform." Park added that Samsung is studying the optimal usage period for appliances before they can be traded in, noting that unlike smartphones, appliances are not commonly traded and require certification for quality and warranty.

"For phones, if you use it for two years and trade it in, there is a second-hand market that's available. If I trade in a refrigerator, what is the optimal (number of) years of usage? Is five years a maximum, or should I lessen it, or should I expand it to seven years? We are still doing the study because the trade-in on home appliances are not the same as the mobile category or laptops," said Park.

Moreover, like a used car sold by original makers, this, too, needs a certification.

"…I think we still need to develop that concept, but I think it is a great initiative because there are consumers not capable of buying a new product at a higher price, so they are looking for a second-hand device," he said.

Currently, Samsung India earns 70 per cent of its revenue from mobile phones and the rest from appliances and other segments.

Park expects contribution from appliances and others to increase in Samsung India's total sales in the coming year.

Last month, Park said he expects appliances revenue to be at par with hand-held devices phase by phase "in the next 10 years, as per his expectation with the growth of the Indian economy and GDP per capita".

In the last three decades, Samsung's total sales in India have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore (around USD 12 billion), a feat no other company operating in the appliance and consumer electronic segment in India has been able to achieve so far. PTI KRH KRH TRB TRB