New Delhi: Samsung India Electronics said it has clocked a double-digit growth in its revenue from operations of over 11 per cent to Rs 1.11 lakh crore in the financial year ended March 2025.

According to a RoC (Registrar of Companies) filing, Samsung India Electronics had reported a revenue from operations of Rs 99,541.6 crore on a consolidated basis in the preceding financial year ended March 2024.

In FY25, Samsung's revenue from operations crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

Its total consolidated income, including other income, had already exceeded this mark a year before. It was at Rs 1,06,283 crore (1.06 lakh crore) in FY24.

An email sent to Samsung India Electronics seeking comments remained unanswered.

Samsung India Electronics gets its major contribution in the topline from the mobile phone business.

Part of the South Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics operates in segments such as mobile phones, tablets, televisions, home appliances and computers in the Indian market.

It is the only company in the Appliance & Consumer Electronics Space which has a turnover above Rs 1 lakh crore.

Its rival iPhone maker Apple India has reported a growth of 18 per cent in its total revenue to Rs 79,378 crore in FY25. It's another Korean competitor, LG Electronics' total income in FY25 was at Rs 24,630.63, up 14.25 per cent year-on-year.