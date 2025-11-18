Samsung FY'25 revenue rises over 11 per cent to Rs 1.11 lakh crore

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Samsung India Electronics' revenue from operations rose by over 11 per cent to Rs 1.11 lakh crore (Rs 1,11,183 crore) in the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to the RoC filing by the consumer electronics major.

Samsung India Electronics had reported revenue from operations of Rs 99,541.6 crore on a consolidated basis in the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

With this, Samsung's revenue from operations has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in FY25.

Its total consolidated income, including other income, had already exceeded this mark a year earlier. It was at Rs 1,06,283 crore (1.06 lakh crore) in FY'24.

An email sent to Samsung India Electronics seeking comments remained unanswered by the time the story was filed.

Samsung India Electronics gets its major contribution in the topline from the mobile phone business.

Part of the South Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics operates in segments such as mobile phones, tablets, televisions, home appliances and computers in the Indian market.

It is the only company in the Appliance & Consumer Electronics Space which has a turnover above Rs 1 lakh crore.

Its rival iPhone maker Apple India has reported a growth of 18 per cent in its total revenue to Rs 79,378 crore for FY25. It's another Korean competitor, LG Electronics' total income in FY'25 was at Rs 24,630.63, up 14.25 per cent. PTI KRH KRH MR