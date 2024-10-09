Samsung has acceded to most demands of workers, says TN govt

Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said Samsung India Electronics has accepted most of the demands of workers, who commenced strike on September 9, and reiterated its request that employees resume work immediately. In a related development, on Tuesday night, some participants/those related to the strike were arrested by police and were later released 'on their own bond' by a magistrate.

A key demand of the Samsung workers, registration of their union, backed by the CPI(M) affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), is, however, yet to be accepted by the authorities.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said Samsung, a multinational, has its own rules. The only bone of contention is registration of the workers union. "Samsung says that they will not accept a Union which has a political affiliation. This is their stand. Currently, discussions are going on," he told reporters.

According to Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, the matter is in the court right now in view of Samsung having raised an objection that the Union should not be backed by any political affiliation. "CITU approached the court on September 30 and since the issue is subjudice, we cannot discuss it. The labour department will take action as per the Court's ruling", he said.

Thennarasu said the Samsung has decided to pay an additional amount of Rs 5,000 as a special incentive every month to the employees from October onwards, and a relief of Rs 1 lakh would be provided in case an employee dies on duty.

The employees would be transported in air-conditioned buses to the facility and they would also be able to avail leave to take part in family functions in addition to the current list of holidays.

Meanwhile, CITU office-bearer E Muthukumar, filed a writ plea before the Madras High Court alleging that the seven persons were wrongfully detained and illegally arrested. Counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the agitation was peaceful. However, the respondent police are intervening.

Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that they have not been under any illegal custody and that they were released. The APP, referring to the strike/protest, said an FIR was registered in view of a law and order issue.

In total, the FIR was against 36 people. Among them, eight were arrested on October 8 and produced before a judicial magistrate, who released them. They appeared before the magistrate on Wednesday to execute sureties, to comply with conditions.

The high court said the employees have been allowed to go on strike peacefully and there is no illegal custody 'as projected by the petitioner.' In response to a question on this issue, Thennarasu said: "Police did not arrest anyone. A district administration has done what it is supposed to do when a group of people stage a protest without obtaining police permission. This government will not indulge in any kind of oppression on the labour force." Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd has a facility in Sunguvarchatram in neighbouring Sriperumbudur and produces consumer durables at the factory including refrigerators, air-conditioners and televisions.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu urged that an early, amicable solution be found to the industrial dispute in the State.

"We urge all the stakeholders engaged in the recent industrial dispute to work amicably towards an early solution so that the momentum of economic activity and high image of Tamil Nadu is sustained," CII Tamil Nadu State Council Chairman Srivats Ram said.

He said the State has been at the forefront of bringing foreign direct investments from across the world into the State for several decades.

Due to proactive policies of the government and several measures related to Ease of Doing Business, the state is creating numerous jobs across several sectors.

"We sincerely appreciate the efforts of the State government in providing a conducive atmosphere for all stakeholders in the industrial eco-system to excel and thrive in their chosen fields," Ram said in a statement. PTI VIJ COR VGN VIJ ROH