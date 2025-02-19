Samsung India launches Galaxy A06 5G – ‘Kaam ka 5G’; check price, specs

New Delhi: Samsung smartphone manufacturer today announced the launch of Galaxy A06 5G, bringing an awesome 5G experience at an affordable price.

The affordable budget Galaxy A series 5G smartphone, Galaxy A06 5G is designed to offer consumers reliable performance and longevity.

“With the launch of Galaxy A06 5G, we are bringing segment-leading 12 5G bands for a great 5G experience. Designed to offer awesome connectivity, powerful performance, and segment-leading innovations, the device reaffirms our commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone,” said Akshay S Rao, General Manager, MX Business, Samsung India.

He further added, “With this device, we are also ensuring that users can enjoy high-speed connectivity for work and entertainment along with unmatched durability.”

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G specifications

The phone supports all network compatibility, 12 5G bands, and features carrier aggregation for enhanced network connectivity and faster speeds across all telecom operators.

Powered by the MTK D6300 processor, Galaxy A06 5G ensures powerful performance and makes multitasking, gaming, and streaming an effortless exercise. The smartphone also provides RAM up to 12GB with a RAM Plus feature.

The device is equipped with a 50MP main rear camera for capturing sharp and detailed images and a 2MP depth camera for enhanced clarity, while the 8MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls.

The smartphone also features a sleek and stylish design while ensuring a vivid visual experience with its expansive 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also features a 5,000 mAh battery with best-in-segment 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G price in India

The smartphone starting just INR 10499 for the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage, Galaxy A06 5G comes in three sleek and attractive colours – Black, Gray, and Light Green.

As a special launch offer, customers can avail one-year screen protection plan with the Samsung Care+ package at just INR 129, providing additional protection and peace of mind.

The phone will be available across all retail outlets in India, Samsung exclusive stores, as well as other offline channels, in multiple storage variants.