Samsung launches Crystal 4K Dynamic TV in India, starting at rs 41,990

New Delhi: Samsung India has launched its new Crystal 4K Dynamic TV series, priced at Rs 41,990.

The TV is designed to offer an enhanced home entertainment experience with advanced features like 4K Upscaling, HDR, and a sleek Air Slim design.

The Crystal 4K Dynamic TV, available in 43-inch and 55-inch models, is powered by the Crystal Processor 4K. It uses upscaling technology to improve picture quality, even for lower-resolution content.

The Dynamic Crystal Colour feature provides a wider range of colours, enhancing visual detail.

The TV also includes Multi Voice Assistant, offering voice control through Bixby and Amazon Alexa.

Samsung’s Q-Symphony feature enables the TV speakers and a connected soundbar to work together for improved surround sound.

In terms of design, the Air Slim profile makes the TV sleek and modern. It also comes with the SolarCell Remote, an eco-friendly option that charges using sunlight or indoor light.

Viplesh Dang, Senior Director of Samsung India’s Visual Display Business, commented, “Young consumers today want a superlative audio-visual experience whether it is sports, OTT or other forms of home entertainment. The new Crystal 4K TV series sets a benchmark for contemporary households by providing a superlative TV viewing experience, further enhancing the proposition of smart and connected living.”

The Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is available in 43-inch and 55-inch models, starting at INR 41,990.

It can be purchased through Samsung’s official online store, Samsung.com, and exclusively on Amazon India.