Samsung launches made-in-India Galaxy F55 5G smartphone, starting at Rs 26,999

New Delhi: Samsung on Monday said its all-new Galaxy F55 5G smartphone has been made in India as the consumer electronics major outlined its growth strategy pivoting on product differentiation and rapid adoption of 5G.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India, said that Q1 2024 "has taken off well" and "created a strong momentum for Samsung".

Speaking at the launch of Galaxy F55 5G -- which is being billed as the most premium Galaxy F series smartphone -- Pullan said that Rs 20,000-30,000 segment is the fastest-growing segment in the smartphone category. The Galaxy F55 5G will be available in three storage variants (starting from Rs 26,999), on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores.

The Galaxy F55 5G smartphone is made in India and made for India, he said.

Galaxy F55 5G, which comes with a premium vegan leather finish backpanel, offers Super AMOLED+ display, Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor, 45W super-fast charging, four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

On Samsung's India strategy, Pullan said millennials and Gen Z consumers are looking for differentiation in products.

"The early adoption of 5G is also critical to growth of overall mobile industry as such, and I am happy to state that in Q1 we have been growing ahead of the industry when it comes to 5G contribution in growth, which has made us number one in case of the 5G segment at 26.6 per cent...So the India story is pivoted around differentiation in product, 5G approach and affordability through Samsung finance plus," Pullan said.