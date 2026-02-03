Samsung Business Experience Studio in Gurugram

New Delhi: Samsung opened a Business Experience Studio in Gurugram to showcase its AI-based B2B solutions for enterprises, with another facility already operating in Mumbai.

The 6,700-square-foot Gurugram studio brings together Samsung devices and solutions in simulated business settings to show how they can be used across sectors such as education, healthcare, retail, hospitality and banking.

“At Samsung, we believe the future of business will be shaped by AI-driven, intelligent experiences that are human-centred, connected and sustainable. The Business Experience Studio in Gurugram reflects this vision – offering enterprises a space to engage with our AI-powered ecosystems in real-world environments,” said JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Park further added, “From smart classrooms and automated hotels to intelligent healthcare solutions and paperless banking, we are demonstrating how applied AI, embedded across devices and platforms, can enable digital transformation that is meaningful, efficient and built for scale. This studio is not just a showcase of technology, but a testament to our long-term commitment to building the future of enterprise, with AI at the core, alongside our partners in India and across the world.”

The BES in Gurugram presents Samsung’s AI-based solutions and enterprise platforms, including Samsung Knox, VXT and LYNK Cloud, in simulated settings to show how they can be deployed across sectors such as education, banking, healthcare, retail and hospitality, with a focus on security and system management.

The company said the centre is intended to support organisations in India in evaluating and adopting its devices, displays and connected platforms for business use.