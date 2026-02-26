Samsung plans to take AI to entry-price smartphones, expand portfolio of Galaxy A series in India

San Francisco, California (US), Feb 26 (PTI) Leading consumer electronics maker Samsung will democratise Artificial Intelligence technology for its smartphones as it aims to bring this feature to entry-level devices, said a company official.

The company, which launched its third-generation Galaxy AI series phone S26 here, believes that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered phone is going to dominate the smartphone segment, said Samsung India, MX Business, Senior Vice President, Raju Pullan.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A07 5G smartphone in the Indian market, with starting price of Rs 15,000 in the affordable segment, which has AI-powered features to support users’ everyday tasks.

“We are now taking the AI features right up to the entry price point, and that's how we will expand the overall category,” Pullan told PTI on the sidelines of the S26 launch.

When asked about margins and the economic cost for providing AI-powered features in entry-level phones, he said the focus of the company is to add value to the consumer, for which it is working with various partners and platforms.

“Samsung partners with various platforms and we get the best out of it. So that we are able to give the best to the consumers, including through the entry level phones,” he added.

Samsung is expanding the portfolio of its Galaxy A series in India, to amplify its play in the entry segment of smartphones. Last September, Samsung had said it expects to cross the 100 million unit sales mark of its Galaxy A series in India, driven by the introduction of AI in the segment.

“We are on that. We are seeing the line of sight on the hundred million, which we will cross this year in 2026,” he said, adding, ”We are expanding the portfolio.” Besides, Samsung will invest in retail infrastructure, focusing on smaller tier II & III cities and through its ‘Finance Plus’ help its Galaxy smartphones with easy finance options.

“AI enablement has gone right up to Rs 15,000 or the entry price point, so our objective will also be to invest at retail to scale them up,” said Pullan, adding that besides “expanding the retail footprint across the country”, it is also investing in “tech (experience points) at the retail stores by educating them.” Pullan further said:” We are going to tier II & III cities as well, and more than 10,000 stores will have these experience points across the country. That's how we will build up the overall franchise of the Galaxy across the A to the S series.” Over Finance Plus, he said it's an “important strategic platform” as affordability will be a core to Samsung’s overall business strategy.

“We are working with affordability partners, both NBFC partners as well as the banks," he said.

Pullan also mentioned that he is “seeing an escalation in the pricing on the phone”, where “ affordability will play a key role in driving the overall category.” He also acknowledged the mid-segment phone, which are below USD 500 (Rs 45,000) has now become "extremely competitive, extremely dense" where several manufacturers are operating in the segment.

“We will see the market grow with differentiated products there,” he said, adding that Samsung will continue to participate in every price point with product differentiation.

Over the launch of S26, he added a “tectonic shift” is happening in the smartphone industry with the launch of S26, the third-generation Galaxy AI phone.

“I think the era of smartphones for us is no longer going to be there. It's going to be an era of the AI Phones,” he said, expecting that its AI features will take the smartphone to the next level.

According to the latest Counterpoint data, Samsung has a 13 per cent share of the Indian smartphone shipment market, while Cupertino-headquartered Apple has a 12 per cent share in the December quarter of 2025.

The report highlighted that though India’s smartphone shipments declined 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in Q4 2025, the ultra-premium segment ( above Rs 45,000 ) captured a share of 17 per cent in Q4 2025, its highest ever, which underscores the sustained premiumisation of the market.

Chinese makers such as Vivo and Oppo lead the Indian smartphone market with 24 per cent and 15 per cent market share in Q4 of 2025. PTI KRH ANU