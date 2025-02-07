Samsung receives record 4.3 lakh pre-orders for Galaxy S25 series

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Consumer electronics major Samsung on Friday said it has received a record 4.3 lakh pre-orders for its latest smartphone Galaxy S25, which has a starting price of Rs 80,999 and goes up to Rs 1.65 lakh.

These pre-orders are 20 per cent higher than its predecessor S24 series, Samsung India said in a statement.

"We have seen strong demand for the Galaxy S25 series among young tech-savvy consumers, who are at the forefront of Galaxy AI usage. This year, we widened our flagship distribution network to 17,000 outlets, which has helped us tap demand in smaller cities," said Samsung India Senior Vice President - MX Division Raju Pullan.

Samsung is manufacturing its latest Galaxy S25 series locally at its Noida factory for consumers in India.

Starting from Friday, the Galaxy S25 series will be available across retail stores and its website Samsung.com as well as other online platforms, it added.

Samsung competes with Apple in the Indian market in the above USD 800 premium phone segment.

For Galaxy S25 consumers in India, Google's Gemini Live will be available in Hindi from the start, underscoring the importance of India for Samsung. PTI KRH KRH SHW