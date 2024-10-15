Samsung says won't take any action against workers who merely participated in strike

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Appliances and consumer electronic major Samsung has welcomed trade body CITU's decision to call off over one month long strike at its Tamil Nadu-based plant and said it would not take any action against workers who merely participated in the strike.

Samsung India also thanked the Tamil Nadu government, which held extensive discussions with the concerned parties at various stages, according to a company statement.

"Samsung India welcomes CITU's decision to call off the illegal strike. We thank the government of Tamil Nadu for its support and welcome our workers who have decided to return to work unconditionally. We will not take action against workers who merely participated in the illegal strike," said a Samsung India spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said: "We are committed to work closely with our workers to make the Chennai factory a great place to work." The 37-day strike by the employees of the Tamli Nadu-based plant was called off on Tuesday following extensive discussions between the representatives of trade union, the state government and the company's management.

The strike was called off after various departments held meetings with concerned parties at various stages and Samsung management announced several welfare measures in the interest of the workers, according to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government. PTI KRH HVA