Samsung starts manufacturing of its slimmest smartphone Galaxy S25 Edge in India

New Delhi: Korean smartphone major Samsung has started manufacturing its slimmest smartphone Galaxy S25 Edge in India, the company said on Thursday.

The company launched Galaxy S25 Edge in global markets, including India, on May 13.

"Galaxy S25 Edge is for users, who are looking for a slim and easy-to-carry phone that's also high on performance. It comes with all Galaxy AI features, including multimodal AI, that allow users to interact with the device in real-time through vision and voice. Galaxy S25 Edge is being manufactured at the Noida factory in India," a Samsung spokesperson told PTI.

Built on the Qualcomm AI chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, the device has been priced in the range of 1.09 lakh to Rs 1.22 lakh apiece.

According to market research and analysis firm Counterpoint Research, Apple and Samsung accounted for 94 per cent of total smartphones manufactured in India in 2024.

The research firm estimated that Samsung led the market with a 20 per cent share in smartphone production in terms of volume in 2024.

"Samsung's initiative to manufacture the Galaxy S25 Edge in India is a significant development that reflects the country's rising prominence in the global tech landscape, both as a manufacturing base and as a centre for innovation," technology and auto expert Nikhil Chawla said.

Samsung clocked 17 per cent market share in the March 2025 quarter in the Indian smartphone segment due to portfolio expansion, according to Counterpoint Research.

The company's S series smartphone helped it gain the highest-ever share within Samsung's premium portfolio, driven by the S25 ultra series.