New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Samsung topped the chart in the smartphone segment by clocking 20 per cent market share in volume terms during the first phase of festive season sale, semiconductor information platform Tech Insights said on Tuesday.

According to the platform, consumers bought more than 10 lakh iPhones during the 11-day sale period between September 26 and October 6.

"Samsung led the smartphone sales volume with a 20 per cent market share followed by Apple in the first wave of the festive season," Tech Insight said in a blog.

Some top-selling models for Samsung were the Samsung Galaxy M35, Galaxy S23, Galaxy A14, Galaxy S23 FE, etc.

"Samsung was also the main sponsor for sales events on Flipkart and Amazon which also gave it an additional push. Samsung sales in unit terms grew 17 per cent YoY in 2024's first wave compared to 2023's first wave," the blog said.

The platform estimates that online sales volume accounted for 78 per cent of the total sales during the phase 1 period. It was driven by online sales festivals like Big Billion Days on Flipkart and The Great Indian Festival on Amazon India while offline sales started to pick momentum with the start of Navratri." Apple was a surprising second with a 16 per cent market share driven by strong sales of the iPhone 15 which crossed a million mark in 11 days of sales. iPhone 13 followed but the sales gap between iPhone 15 and 13 was significant," the blog said.

Oppo group (Oppo and OnePlus), Xiaomi, and Realme were among the top five vendors in the first wave of the festive season by volume.

Tech Insights blog said that most of the first phase of the festive season was during the Shradh hence the offline volume was low compared to online.

"North region sales were less compared to other region sales due to the importance of Shradh in this region. Also, states like West Bengal and Gujrat experienced better sales compared to other regions given the preparation for the popular Durga Pooja festival in these states," the blog said.

Tech Insights, industry analyst for smartphones, Abhilash Kumar said that the platform has triangulated existing market data with inputs from people working with e-commerce firms and mainline retailers. PTI PRS PRS MR