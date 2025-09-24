Samsung unveils 'AI Home' connecting smart appliances, devices, services

Mumbai: Samsung on Wednesday unveiled 'AI Home', entailing a connected and intuitive living space that brings together intelligence across appliances, devices, and services.

The launch builds on Samsung's future living concept, where intelligence is shared across smart appliances and services.

The company showcased its AI capabilities at its flagship store in Jio World Plaza, Mumbai.

The company said 'AI Home' brings together Samsung's strides in Artificial Intelligence, device portfolio, and is backed by security and privacy safeguards.

Illustrating the AI capabilities, the company said that for users, it would mean a connected system that automatically understands the requirements of a home.

Citing AI capabilities, Samsung said this would entail lights switching on arrival, the air conditioner adjusting to sleep or the washing machine recommending the right cycle.

Aiming towards ambient intelligence, the system continuously learns from user behaviour and environmental cues, enabling convenience and energy savings.

"At Samsung, we are not just imagining the future of AI; with the integration of Galaxy AI, Vision AI and Bespoke AI through our SmartThings ecosystem, we're building it into people's daily lives," JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said.

India is at the core of this journey, he pointed out.

"Our three R&D centres in India are shaping exciting AI innovations here and taking them to the world," Park added.