Samsung urges agitating employees to return to work

Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Electronics giant Samsung has appealed to the agitating workers to resume work as operations at the Tamil Nadu factory have been affected due to the protests since September 9.

In a communication to the workers on Friday, Samsung assured that it would not take action against those employees who wish to resume work, but warned of termination from the services if they continue with their protest.

About 1,000 workers belonging to the Samsung India Workers Union, backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), have been on indefinite strike since September 9 pressing for various demands including wage revision, better work-timings, among others.

As per the communication to the employees, a copy of the circular available to PTI, Samsung said the strike was against the law and indicated that all the grievances of the workers can be resolved through 'negotiations'.

Alleging that there was no response from the workers when Samsung had called for a discussion, the company said due to the ongoing agitation, the operations at the factory, located about 45 km from here in Sriperumbudur district have been affected.

"You are hereby asked to resume work and no action will be taken against those who wish to rejoin," the company said in its communication to the employees.

Samsung also clarified that the workers would not receive compensation during those days when they went on strike from September 9, based on "No Work, No Pay." The company also informed that if any of the workers were forced to take part in the strike they may contact the human resource department.

However, Samsung clarified that if the employees continue to go ahead with their protest, they should state why salary should not be deducted for taking part in the strike during the last 11 days.

"If the employees did not respond within four days of receipt of the notice (that is by September 23) they should explain why they should not be terminated from service," the notice to the employees signed by the General Manager, said.

Samsung India currently manufactures consumer durables at the 16-year-old factory and according to the union, the facility has about 1,800 workers.

Meanwhile, responding to the circular, CITU Sriperumbudur district secretary E Muthukumar, who is leading the strike, refuted the claims by Samsung saying that the management was not ready for 'negotiations'.

"We have been patiently waiting to hear from them. Since there was no response from the management to our demands, we went on strike. This strike is legal. Due to the delay from the Tamil Nadu government to resolve the issue amicably, we are going ahead with the strike..", he told PTI.

"Samsung has acknowledged that the factory operations have been affected due to the strike and has issued a circular. We want the union to be registered according to the law and the government should come forward to resolve the issue amicably without any delay," he said.

To a query, a Samsung India spokesperson told PTI today that the 'safety' and 'wellbeing' of the workers are a priority and are committed to solve the issue.

"We have informed our policy to our workers based on relevant laws and regulations, and urged them to return to work immediately. The safety and well-being of our workers are a priority, we remain committed to resolving this issue," the spokesperson said. PTI VIJ KH