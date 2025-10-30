Samsung Wallet to support UPI-linked small transactions by using biometrics on devices

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Samsung Wallet will start supporting small-ticket UPI-linked transactions by using the biometrics of users registered on their devices, and thereby eliminating the need to use a PIN for every transaction, a senior company official said.

Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director, Services & Apps Business, Samsung India, said the facility will be rolled out from December.

"Samsung Wallet's authentication experience has been enhanced with the introduction of biometric verification, device fingerprint and facial recognition, eliminating the need for PIN entry for everyday use. Users will be able to access the app and make UPI payments using just their Galaxy device's fingerprint or face recognition," Chaturvedi said.

At present, UPI Lite users can pay without using a PIN for small transactions.

Chaturvedi said the new Samsung smartphones, to be sold from early next year onward, will come with a UPI account onboarding feature that will enable users to add their UPI account at the time of setting up their new device.

He said Samsung Wallet will soon start supporting direct online usage of stored credit and debit cards across a wide set of key merchants without the need to manually key in card details.