'Samsung widens value share gap with Apple in India smartphone market, Vivo tops volume chart in Q3'

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Korean electronics major Samsung led the Indian smartphone value chart with 22.8 per cent market share and widened the gap with iPhone maker Apple marginally in the third quarter of 2024, according to a Counterpoint Research report released on Wednesday.

Apple followed Samsung in the Indian smartphone market in value terms during the quarter.

"The market is increasingly shifting toward value growth, fuelled by a premiumization trend, which, in turn, is supported by aggressive EMI offers and trade-ins. Samsung currently leads the market in terms of value with a 23 per cent share. The brand has been prioritising its flagship Galaxy S series and enhancing its value-driven portfolio," Counterpoint Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said.

Samsung is also integrating Galaxy AI features into its mid-range and affordable premium models in the A series, encouraging consumers to upgrade to higher price segments, Singh said.

According to the report, while Samsung's share in value terms increased to 22.8 per cent in September 2024 quarter from 21.8 per cent a year ago, the share of Apple declined marginally to 21.6 per cent from 21.8 per cent.

Counterpoint said that Apple has aggressively expanded into smaller cities, driving significant value growth with an increased focus on newer iPhones.

"Strong shipments of iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 ahead of the festive season have further enhanced Apple's performance. As consumers increasingly invest in premium smartphones, Apple has cemented its status as the top choice for premium buyers in India, supported by its aspirational image and expanding footprint," the report said.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo led the Indian smartphone market in volume terms with 19.4 per cent share while it was on third spot with 15.5 per cent share in value terms.

"Vivo maintained healthy inventory levels throughout the year, and this helped it reclaim the top spot in the Indian smartphone market with 26 per cent YoY growth, supported by a diverse product portfolio and the successful expansion of its T series," Counterpoint Research, Research Analyst Shubham Singh said.

Similarly, Samsung, which led in terms of value, was ranked third in volume terms with 15.8 per cent share.

Xiaomi followed Vivo with 16.7 per cent volume share.Oppo and Realme volume share declined on YoY basis to 13.4 and 11.3 per cent, respectively.

"Xiaomi claimed the second position with a 3 per cent YoY growth, driven by its balanced focus across both online and offline channels. With 41 per cent YoY growth, Oppo emerged as the fastest-growing brand among the top five," Singh said.

During the quarter, 5G smartphones achieved their highest-ever share of 81 per cent in overall shipments. The 5G penetration reached 93 per cent in the Rs 10,001-15,000 segment with brands focusing on introducing 5G models in the budget segment.

MediaTek led the India smartphone chipset market segment with 54 per cent share. Apple led the premium segment with 35 per cent share, followed by Qualcomm with 28 per cent share, according to the report. PTI PRS ANU