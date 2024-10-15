Samsung workers call off strike, to return to work: TN govt

Chennai, Oct 15 (PTI) Over a month-long indefinite strike by the employees of Samsung India Electronics Ltd at its plant near here was called off on Tuesday and the workers have decided to resume work, the Tamil Nadu government said.

The state government in a statement said the strike at the factory of the Korean electronics giant in Sriperumbudur has come to an end and all the workers would get back to work.

Pressing for various demands, about 1,100 workers of the total 1,750 employees of Samsung India have been on strike since September 9, which includes wage revision, better work conditions, registration of the newly formed Samsung India Workers Union backed by CITU by the labour department.

The decision to call off the strike was taken at the conciliatory meeting which was held at the office of the Department of Labour Welfare here on Tuesday in which representatives from the Samsung India and the striking workers took part.

"All the striking workers will call off the agitation and return to work immediately. On returning to work the management will not victimise the workers for having participated in the protest," an official release said. PTI VIJ ROH