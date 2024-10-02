Samsung workers observe one day token fast near Chennai

Chennai, Oct 2 (PTI) Workers of Samsung India Electronics Ltd on Wednesday observed a token fast near the factory here on Wednesday, as part of intensifying their ongoing protest which entered the fourth week.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) which is spearheading the protest by the employees said they would be meeting the Director of Factories in a day or two, alleging that the Korean electronic giant has roped in temporary workers to work in the shop floors in view of the strike.

About 1,100 employees of Samsung India Electronics Ltd are on strike since September 9 pressing for various demands including wage revision and better work conditions.

While several rounds of talks held in the presence of the labour department and company officials failed, another tripartite meeting has been planned for next week, CITU sources said.

"We are observing a token fast today. We want the state government to come forward and resolve the issue fast. Our most important demand is to recognise the Samsung India Workers Union by the labour department at the earliest. " the sources told PTI.

"The temporary labourers are not trained like regular employees and this attitude by the management is not acceptable. We will file a complaint with the Director of Factories in a day or two." Samsung produces consumer durables at the factory including air-conditioners, refrigerators and television sets.

Recently, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to the Tamil Nadu government urging to resolve the issue amicably.

On Tuesday, the CITU members staged a protest in some districts as part of extending their support to the Samsung India workers. They were detained by the police and were released later.

Samsung India recently said scores of agitating workers have returned to work soon after it issued a show-cause notice. "The management has already indicated that all the issues can be resolved by discussions and has made various harmonious attempts to resolve differences and for your report to duty," Samsung had said.

Due to the strike, Samsung India said the impact on the plant operations was minimal and added that the welfare of the employees is of top priority and would engage with them to address any grievances they may have. PTI VIJ SA