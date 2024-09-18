Samsung workers strike: CITU demands govt intervention to settle issue

Chennai, Sep 18 (PTI) As the strike by the employees at Korean electronics giant Samsung entered its 10th day on Wednesday, the CITU demanded the government's intervention to resolve the issue amicably.

The protests led by the employees of Samsung's factory near here got more support on Wednesday, with trade unions affiliated to CITU extending their support to the indefinite strike by the workers.

A section of workers at the Samsung India factory located in Sriperumbudur near here, have gone on indefinite strike since September 9 demanding better pay, recognition of their union, better work amenities among others.

On Wednesday, the strike entered its 10th day and the Confederation of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), which is spearheading the workers' strike, demanded the Tamil Nadu government's intervention.

"We have written to the Labour department to recognise the Samsung India Workers Union. It has been 90 days since we have given our application but so far there has been no response. As per the Law, it should have been done within 45 days," CITU State President A Soundararajan told reporters here.

The employees have resorted to the indefinite strike for the first time in the 16 year-old history of the factory in Sriperumbudur, he claimed.

He flayed the police personnel for detaining about 120 employees, including CITU district secretary E Muthukumar, on September 16 and for warning of action if the workers staged a protest in the city.

"Even today, police personnel said the employees should not come (near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai city), leaders of CITU affiliated unions should not take part in the protests. This kind of attitude by the police personnel is not acceptable. The employees are only demanding for their basic rights and they should not be treated like this." Soundararajan, also the Honorary President of Samsung India Workers' Union, said.

He urged the state government's intervention on the issue and take measures to solve the matter.

"The government should take the efforts to register the union without any further delay and try to resolve the issue amicably" he said.

To a query, he said that the affiliated unions of CITU would decide on further course of action including on holding protests across Tamil Nadu.

"All the democratic forces, political parties should also extend their support to the strike," he said.

Samsung had responded to the strike earlier, stating the welfare of its employees was 'top priority' and that it actively engages with the workers to address any grievances.

"At Samsung India, the welfare of our employees is our top priority. We actively engage with our workers to address any grievances they may have and comply with all laws and regulations. We will also ensure that there is no disruption to our consumers," a Samsung India spokesperson had said. PTI VIJ SA