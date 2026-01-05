Samsung working towards unified AI experience for all products, services: New Co-CEO

Las Vegas, Jan 5 (PTI) Consumer electronics major Samsung, which ships around 500 million devices each year across several categories, including mobile phones, appliances, and displays, will embed Artificial Intelligence (AI) across every product and category, its co-CEO T M Roh said here.

The company will provide a "seamless unified AI experience", Roh said here at Samsung’s First Look event in Las Vegas.

"We will embed AI across every category and every product and every service to deliver one seamless unified AI experience and be at the forefront to deliver the power of innovation to more people everywhere," he said.

Samsung is leading the way to offer more meaningful everyday AI experiences, with its global connected ecosystem, and by embedding AI across categories, said Roh, who was named Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division and appointed as a co-CEO of Samsung Electronics in November last year.

"We ship around 500 million devices each year across phones, TVs, appliances, wearables, and displays. All with seamless multi-device connectivity," he said, adding, “No company can do what we do.” However, he also acknowledged this journey is not Samsung's alone. It has partnered with industry leaders to innovate together, creating the best AI experiences and delivering substantial user benefits.

"We are also enabling a powerful combination of on-device AI privacy, personalisation, real-time processing, and cloud AI for complex processing. Together, this delivers higher performance and becomes a strong foundation for seamless multi-device intelligence," said Roh.

The South Korean tech giant, at its First Look showcase, revealed its Next-generation AI-powered devices and experiences.

It has unveiled the 130-inch Micro RGB, which features the most exhaustive and detailed colour spectrum yet seen in Samsung TVs.

A micro-sized RGB light source drives the unprecedented picture quality, with each microscopic red, green, and blue diode shining independently to produce colour in its purest, most natural form. Micro RGBAI Engine Pro enables precise control of RGB colours, delivering an overwhelmingly vivid picture quality in every scene.

Samsung also unveiled its Odyssey gaming monitor lineup, introducing five new models that push the boundaries of resolution, refresh rate, and immersive visual performance.

Led by Samsung’s first 6K 3D Odyssey G9, the 2026 lineup debuts world-first display technologies for gamers and creators, including the next-generation Odyssey G6 and three new Odyssey G8 models.

Samsung has also showcased an AI-enabled refrigerator, with an upgrade to AI Vision built with Google Gemini. With this update, AI Vision unlocks existing limitations in recognising food items and seamlessly tracks what is placed into and taken out of the refrigerator, making meal planning and food management simpler.