Samunnati bags Rs 42.5 cr in Series E funding from Agri-Biz Capital Delaware

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Agri-value chain enabler Samunnati on Tuesday said it has secured Rs 42.5 crore in Series E equity funding from Agri-Biz Capital Delaware LLC.

This equity infusion is the first for FY 2025-26, and takes the total Pre-Series E equity raised till date to more than Rs 381 crore, the company said in a statement.

This strategic investment significantly enhances Samunnati's capital base and further strengthens the overall financial position of the Samunnati Group, it added.

"This infusion of capital validates the strength of our unique model that blends financial, market, and advisory services," Samunnati Founder Anil Kumar SG said.

As the company moves toward Samunnati 2.0, the focus is on catalysing an inclusive agri ecosystem that brings markets closer to farmers, creating enduring value across the agricultural value chain, he said.

Agri-Biz Capital Delaware LLC is one of Samunnati's long-term partners, along with other marquee investors like Nuveen, Accel, Elevar Equity, Equitane and responsAbility and others who have backed Samunnati's differentiated model and long-term growth trajectory.

In the last financial year, the company had successfully secured a total funding of Rs 1,158 crore from diverse institutions. PTI LUX LUX SHW