Samunnati ties up with Northern Farmers Mega FPO to boost sustainable agriculture

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Agri-value chain enabler Samunnati announced a partnership with Northern Farmers Mega FPO on Monday, aiming to strengthen sustainable farming practices and improve market access for farmers across northern India.

Advertisment

The partnership will connect over 50 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with enhanced access to inputs, technology services, credit, and investment opportunities, it said in a statement.

A key initiative under the collaboration focuses on converting paddy straw waste into clean energy alternatives, including compressed biogas and biomass pellets, addressing the region's persistent stubble-burning pollution issues.

"This collaboration is a step toward building a sustainable and economically viable ecosystem for farmers," Chennai-based Samunnati Founder and CEO Anil Kumar SG said.

Advertisment

The partnership aims to create a model where farmer-owned companies work with market leaders to boost agricultural prosperity, Kumar added.

Puneet Singh Thind, Founder and Director of Northern Farmers Mega FPO, said the collaboration would provide critical resources and market access to member farmers across multiple northern states.

The initiative also aims to help FPOs adopt climate-adaptive technologies to reduce operational costs and enhance sustainability in farming practices. PTI LUX DR