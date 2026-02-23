Samvardhana Motherson inaugurates automotive lighting plant in Sanand

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson International on Monday said it has operationalised a new manufacturing facility to produce exterior lighting systems for the automotive segment in Sanand, Gujarat.

Established as a joint venture with Marelli, the plant is dedicated exclusively to producing cutting-edge exterior lighting systems, further strengthening the group's capabilities in automotive component manufacturing.

"This strategic investment strengthens our ability to deliver advanced, future-ready lighting solutions while meeting the evolving needs of our customers," Motherson Vice Chairman Laksh Vaaman Sehgal said in a statement.

Together with Motherson, Marelli is uniting global innovation with strong local manufacturing capabilities to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the Indian market, Frank Huber, President of Marelli's Lighting business, stated.

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International on Monday ended 1.12 per cent up at Rs 130.80 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MR