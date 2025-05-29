Samvardhana Motherson Q4 profit up 19 pc at Rs 1,050 cr

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax increased 19 per cent to Rs 1,050 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 driven by robust sales.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 879 crore for the January-March period of 2023-24 fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 29,317 crore from Rs 27,666 crore a year ago, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 3,803 crore, an year-on-year increase of 40 per cent as compared with Rs 2,716 crore in 2023-24. Revenue increased to Rs 1,13,663 crore from Rs 98,692 crore.

"Our performance demonstrates the resilience and adaptability of our business. Leveraging our strong engineering and manufacturing expertise, we are well-equipped to meet our customers' needs, positioning us for long-term sustainable growth," Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

The company said its board has given an in-principle approval for issuance of non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, for an amount of up to Rs 8,500 crore on a private placement basis.

Samvardhana Motherson International shares on Thursday ended 2.29 per cent up at Rs 152.15 apiece on BSE.