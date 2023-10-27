Sandip Garg takes charge as IBBI Whole Time Member

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) on Friday said Sandip Garg has taken charge as a Whole Time Member.

Garg has served as an Executive Director at IBBI wherein he handled a diverse portfolio comprising corporate insolvency, corporate liquidation, individual insolvency, individual bankruptcy and data dissemination.

"At IBBI, he played an instrumental role in streamlining the corporate insolvency process and liquidation process through a series of policy and regulatory interventions, including framing regulations, along with technology upgrades," IBBI said in a release.

Among other roles, Garg served in various capacities in the Income Tax Department and Central Board of Direct Taxes.

IBBI is a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). PTI SGC SGC ANU ANU