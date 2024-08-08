Sandur Manganese appoints Krishnendu Sanyal as CEO

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores has appointed Krishnendu Sanyal as the company's CEO and Manjunath Prabhu as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Sanyal comes with 32 years of experience in strategic, financial, and operational leadership. He has worked in companies like Tata Steel in India, The Siam Industrial Wire Co in Thailand, and Sedibeng Iron Ore in South Africa.

The newly-appointed COO Prabhu has 36 years of experience in operations, leadership, and strategic planning. He has worked in various roles in organisations like JSW Steel, Essar Steel and KOICL.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores' operations span over three business segments namely mining of manganese and iron ore, ferroalloys, and coke and energy.