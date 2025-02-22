Sangeetha Gadgets to cross 1,000 stores in FY26

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Bengaluru-headquartered homegrown mobile and smart gadget retail chain Sangeetha Gadgets on Saturday announced that it will cross the 1,000-stores mark in 2025-26 from the existing 800 across the country.

With a strong presence across south India, the brand is now gearing up to further expand in Maharashtra, Goa, and other states, ensuring its services and innovative consumer solutions reach an even wider audience, the company said in a statement.

As per the statement, Sangeetha Gadgets, India's pioneering mobile and smart gadget retail chain, is set to expand its retail footprint across India, taking its store count from 800 to over 1,000 by 2025-26. The company has a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore.

Sangeetha Gadgets Managing Director Subhash Chandra said in the statement, "Our goal is to be present in every key market across India, making high-quality smart gadgets and seamless services accessible to all. Whether through our extensive retail footprint or our robust quick commerce model, we are setting new benchmarks in convenience and reliability." A key part of this strategy is the launch of a 30-minute express delivery service, ensuring that customers across south India (except Kerala) receive smartphones and gadgets in record time, it said, adding that the service will soon be expanded across India.

Chandra added, "Quick commerce is not just about speed; it is about ensuring that customers in metros and smaller towns receive the same level of service excellence. Our expansion strategy is driven by this vision -- to combine, scale, technology, and trust to redefine how consumers experience gadget retail." The company is also investing in AI-driven logistics and digital-first solutions to enhance its quick commerce capabilities.

Over the next few years, the brand will focus on expanding its presence in emerging smart gadget categories, leveraging technology to personalise consumer experiences, and reinforcing its market dominance.

"As we celebrate 50 years of Sangeetha, we remain committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and nationwide expansion. Our journey from a pioneering retailer to a trusted technology partner continues, and we are excited about the future," concluded Chandra.