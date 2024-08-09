Sanitaryware maker Grotto to expand in Northeast

Guwahati, Aug 9 (PTI) Luxury sanitaryware maker Grotto on Thursday said it is looking to expand its market in Northeast India over the next three months.

Grotto co-founder Dhermander Garg said in a statement that the company has plans to make its "innovative and high-quality products" available in dealer outlets across major cities in the region.

"We are excited to announce our plans to expand our product availability in Northeast India. This expansion is a significant step for us and we are committed to reaching more customers here," he said.

Garg said Grotto's vast range of bathroom and kitchen products are crafted around multiple design themes under various sub-brands, each with its own ethos and style catering to distinct customer profiles.

"Grotto will be showcasing its extensive range of products at the BAIC Exhibition 2024, Northeast India's largest show of building materials, architecture, interior design and construction, from August 9 to 11 in Guwahati," he added.