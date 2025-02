Jaipur, Feb 29 (PTI) Sanjay Agarwal has been elected Chairman and Rajneesh Bhandari as Vice-Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Rajasthan.

Agarwal is the Founder, MD and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank and Rajneesh Bhandari is Managing Director, Neuroequilibrium Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd.

They have been elected as the chairman and vice chairman for the year 2025 -26, according to a spokesperson. PTI SDA MR