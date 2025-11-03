Sanjay Garg takes charge as BIS' Director General

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Sanjay Garg has assumed charge as Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with effect from November 1.

According to an official statement released on Monday, Garg, an IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, earlier served as Additional Secretary, DARE (Department of Agriculture, Research and Education) and Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

"In DARE and ICAR, he spearheaded the digital transformation through application of IT in Research Management and Administration. He also played a pivotal role in scaling up and expansion of Kisan Sarathi portal which connects farmers directly to agricultural scientists," the statement said.

The BIS is the National Standards Body of India. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU