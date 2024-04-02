Sanjay Nayar takes over as Assocham president

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Sorin Investment Fund Chairman Sanjay Nayar has taken over as Assocham president for 2024-25, the industry body said on Tuesday.

He replaced SpiceJet Chairman and MD Ajay Singh, who completed his tenure as the chamber's president.

"Nayar brings experience of four decades in global financial and capital markets, including 25 years at Citi and nearly 14 at KKR, before retiring last year. He established KKR India operations in 2009 after leaving Citigroup. At KKR, Sanjay led investments of around USD 14 billion in private equity, real estate, and infrastructure, and credited with private equity being the largest at approximately USD 10 billion valuation," Assocham stated.

He worked across senior leadership positions in Citigroup for 25 years in India, the UK, and the US.

He also serves as a Non-Executive Director at NYKAA founded by him and his wife Falguni Nayar.

Nayar was recently appointed as a non-official member of the Board of Trade, representing the private sector, and is a member of the National Startup Advisory Council.

Nayar is also a member of the Board of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

"During my Presidency, my Assocham colleagues and I will work closely with the government on the visionary goal of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India to become a developed nation with a multi-fold increase in the country's per capita income and continuation of bold economic growth.

"I look forward to supporting the efforts being made by the industry to achieve the country's sustainability goals," Nayar said.