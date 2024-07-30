Sanjay Shukla assumes charge as MD of National Housing Bank

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The National Housing Bank on Tuesday said Sanjay Shukla has assumed the charge of Managing Director following an approval from the government.

Prior to this, Shukla served as the Managing Director & CEO of Centrum Housing Finance Ltd (CHFL) since October 2016, the National Housing Bank (NHB) said in a statement.

Shukla is a chartered accountant with over 30 years of extensive experience in housing and retail asset finance. He has a proven track record of leading and transforming financial institutions, it said.

He began his career in 1991, as an officer at LIC Housing Finance Limited, it added.