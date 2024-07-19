Sanjeev Krishan re-elected as chairperson of PwC in India for 2nd term

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) PwC India on Friday announced that Sanjeev Krishan has been re-elected for a second term as Chairperson of PwC in India for a four-year period beginning April 1, 2025.

As Chairperson, Krishan will continue to lead PwC in India, representing the company externally and internally. He will also continue to serve on the PwC Global Strategy Council.

Krishan (53), whose first term as Chairperson started on January 1, 2021, joined PwC in 1991 as an articled trainee.

He became a partner in 2006 and has led the firm's deals, transactions and private equity business, getting PwC to a preeminent position amongst PE firms and their investee companies, family businesses and MNC clients over the years.

Dinesh Arora, Chair - Partnership Oversight Committee, PwC in India, said: "His forward-thinking approach to leveraging technology is helping drive innovation and efficiency across the firm." On his reappointment Krishan said he is honoured to have been chosen for a second term to lead PwC in India.

"It is humbling to see the trust and confidence that our partners have placed in me," he added.

He further said the Indian economy, with its robust growth potential, is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the global economic landscape.

"With 'quality' at the heart of all we do, the strength of our 28,000 workforce and the right investments we've made, we will continue to ensure that we have the right capabilities to help our clients effectively leverage these possibilities and capitalise on growth opportunities that lie ahead," he said. PTI NKD HVA