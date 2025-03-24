Sankara Eye Foundation India to invest Rs 110 cr on new eye hospital in Patna

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Eye care chain Sankara Eye Foundation India on Monday said it will invest Rs 110 crore to set up a super specialty eye hospital in Patna.

The hospital, spread over 1.60 acres in Kankarbagh, Patna will function on a cross-subsidisation model (75:25) wherein the income from paying patients (25 per cent of beneficiaries will subsidise the costs of free surgeries of 75 per cent of the beneficiaries) for those in need, Sankara Eye Foundation India (SEFI), a not-for-profit eye care service provider, said in a statement.

The hospital will have a capacity to perform 30,000 free eye surgeries annually and it will extend services to patients in other districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states too, SEFI said, adding it will be operational by mid-2026.

The eye care facility will be built at an investment of around Rs 110-crore, it added.

"With the launch of Sankara Eye Hospital in Patna, we are bringing world-class ophthalmic care to regions where access has been limited... The hospital is strategically located in Patna so that it caters not only to this city but also the adjoining districts and neighboring states," SEFI Founder and Managing Trustee RV Ramani said.

The Patna hospital will be the 15th hospital for SEFI, which currently has a network of 14 hospitals spread across 10 states. PTI RKL DRR